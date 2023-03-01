The Dallas Mavericks’ star duo was expected to be dynamic but instead has been dormant. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are 1-4 in games together and have endured one of their most frustrating loss yet. While it’s not quite as bad as their blown lead to the Los Angeles Lakers, it’s yet another failure to ride the talents of their two stars to victory.

Irving took the last shot in a close game against the Indiana Pacers, coming up empty on a step-back triple while Doncic watched from the corner and l0sing 124-122. Mavs coach Jason Kidd didn’t find a way to mesh the talents of his two stars in that critical play, resulting in a fifth loss over their last six games.

After the loss, Irving said that he has to put less pressure on himself, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN. He made it clear that he still wants to win with the Mavs but acknowledged that there is work to be done.

“I just appreciate the coaching staff and my teammates trusting me with that shot and just the comfort they gave me afterwards,” Irving said, via ESPN. “Really want to win here, really put a lot of pressure on myself at times. I think I need to scale it back a little bit, just because the second half of the season, just feeling like we’ve got to be great every single possession, and usually these learning curves or learning moments happen in preseason, and it’s happening now…Easy to criticize, but for us, I’ve just got to focus on being the best that I can be and showing up for not only Luka, but for my teammates.”

The Mavs have disappointed greatly this season even before trading for Irving. They have to figure out how to get results if they want to convince Doncic (and Irving) this is an organization worth staying with.