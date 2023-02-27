After the Dallas Mavericks squandered a 27-point lead and lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd didn’t hold back in his criticism of Luka Doncic and the rest of the team for their lack of maturity.

When asked during his postgame presser why he didn’t call a timeout when the Lakers were storming back and making a huge run, Kidd pinned the blame on the players instead and emphasized that he’s not the “savior here” and that he’s just “watching” like everyone else. He then urged the Mavs to grow up if they want to win a championship.

Kidd also criticized his players for being distracted by the “whistle,” which he felt affected the team’s body language particularly in the second half.

Many believe that Kidd is calling out Doncic with his remarks, especially with his “savior” statement. The Mavs tactician doesn’t see anything wrong about what he said, though, adding that it’s his job to push his players and help them become the best version of themselves on the court.

“My job is to help him be better, and I don’t know [that] it’s tough love. It’s just being honest and seeing where he can be better,” Kidd said of his criticisms toward Doncic, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

For what it’s worth, Luka Doncic did agree with Jason Kidd about the fact that he and the rest of Dallas need to grow up and show maturity during games. They have the talent to be championship contenders, and so they should start acting like one.

For Kidd, however, many are saying that the issue is not his criticism on the team but rather his coaching or the lack thereof during games.

Clearly, the Mavs have a lot of things to figure out before they can really break through.