The Mavs could be without Kyrie Irving once again as they begin the NBA IN-Season YTournament on the road against the Nuggets.

The NBA In-Season Tournament officially kicks off on Friday with a flurry of games. The new wrinkle for the 2023-2024 season gets underway, and there are plenty of details, including how much the winning coaches and players make. The Dallas Mavericks face the Denver Nuggets on the road in West GrouP B play, and the Mavs could be without Kyrie Irving.

Per the official injury report, Irving is listed as questionable with a left foot sprain, and he sat out Wednesday's contest against the Chicago Bulls.

Kyrie Irving has only played in two of the Mavs four games this season and also missed the October 30 game against the Memphis Grizzlies, so the Mavs are hoping he can recover and get back on the floor quickly. Those two games did go well for Irving, which isn't a surprise, as he scored 22 against the San Antonio Spurs and then 17 against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nuggets have injury concerns of their own, although both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are listed as probable and should play against the Mavs in the in-season tournament debut.

In Irving's absence, Josh Green, who recently signed a nice contract extension, has been inserted into the starting lineup. He had 12 points against the Grizzlies but scored just three in the win over the Bulls.

After the Mavs face the Nuggets, they head back home to face the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday and then travel to face the Orlando Magic on Monday, so if Irving misses Friday's game, the hope is that he can return next week.