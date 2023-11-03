It looks like players won't be the only one getting money from the in-season tournament if they win as the coaches will as well.

It looks like the incentives for the NBA In-season tournament won't only go to the players as the coaching staffs for the winning teams will also get a check according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The NBA has made an effort to make the tournament as competitive as possible and now with the coaches involved, everybody gets a piece of the pot.

The head coach of the final winning team gets $500,000 which is the “same that already had been designated for the winning team's players” per Wojnarowski. It's not just the head coach as also the assistant coaches will share their own pool that apparently consists of 75 percent of the winning coach's total.

For runner-ups and the money they'll get, the same applies for the players and coaches. For example, whoever is the second-place finish in the In-season tournament will get $200,000, a semi-finalist gets $100,000, and a quarterfinalist obtains $50,000.

Head coaches of the NBA went to Adam Silver for incentivizing

This has been in the works according to Wojnarowski because the head coaches of the NBA's leadership came to commissioner Adam Silver to incentivize coaches with bonus money. The result the association gave back was this model. An important note said by ESPN's NBA insider that the player's share of the money was “collectively bargained” with the National Basketball Players Association.

One of the main goals for the NBA with the in-season tournament is to not only bring a lot more eyes to the product, but also for it to result in profit in the association's next media rights deal. As Wojnarowski said, it could drive “interest and viewership to buoy an increasingly staid regular season.”

The NBA In-season tournament starts tonight as there will be seven games to start the “group play” stage where one team from each of the six groups along with one wild card team from each conference will advance to the knockout stage. After the knockout stage, four teams will remain in the semi-finals and eventually into the final game in December.

Both conference champions will be in action today as the Miami Heat will face the Washington Wizards and the champions Denver Nuggets take on the Dallas Mavericks.