Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving practiced Monday, head coach Jason Kidd told reporters.

“Yeah, Kyrie was fine. Went through everything today,” Kidd said.

Irving missed Saturday's game due to foot soreness. The Mavs were defeated 126-120 by the Oklahoma City Thunder despite going on a 30-0 run during the game. Irving's presence was missed, and Dallas is hopeful to have him back soon.

Irving will have another day to rest Tuesday before the Mavs host the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. They will then embark on a two-game road trip, with the first game of the trip scheduled for Friday in Portland against the Trail Blazers.

Mavs hoping for Kyrie Irving return vs. Jazz

Dallas is looking to snap a two-game skid Wednesday against the Jazz. Having Irving back in the starting lineup would obviously help their chances.

Irving is currently averaging 23.6 points per game on 45.5 percent field goal and 37.1 percent three-point shooting. He's also recording 5.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest. Dallas' offense is nearly unstoppable when both Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are on the floor.

Other Mavs' injury updates

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dante Exum both practiced Monday as well. The Mavs have been short-handed in recent action, so having Hardaway Jr. and Exum ready for Wednesday would certainly be pivotal.

However, Grant Williams, Maxi Kleber, and Josh Green did not practice.

Dallas will try to rebound Wednesday at home against the Jazz. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Kyrie Irving and the Mavs are they are made available.