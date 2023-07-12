The 2022-23 season was the most tumultuous one yet of Kyrie Irving's career. But now, Irving seems to be putting that rough chapter of his life behind him. Not only did he sign a three-year, $126 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks in free agency, he also put pen to paper on a new shoe deal with Anta.

On Tuesday night, Anta announced that they have signed Irving to a lucrative five-year deal, joining the likes of Klay Thompson, Gordon Hayward, and Kevon Looney as those who represent the brand. In the aftermath of signing this huge deal, the Mavs star penned a heartfelt message on his official Twitter account. Irving reflected upon what was such a tough year for him personally, and just how much this new shoe deal means for him in light of that fact.

“This is truly a full circle moment that I will not take for granted nor under appreciate given the many obstacles it took to get here. This Partnership is for all of those who want to change the world. Join me on the journey. This is #Biggerthanashoedeal🥂🤞🏾♾,” Irving wrote.

You can read the Mavs star's full tweet by clicking the “show more” link below:

Kyrie Irving came under fire early in the season when he shared a film that spewed antisemitic views on his Twitter account, and to make matters worse, he received even more vitriol when he refused to apologize for what he did. All in all, it became a rough ordeal for the now-Mavs star. His former team, the Brooklyn Nets, suspended him without pay, and to rub even more salt on the wound, Nike cut ties with the mercurial point guard after a partnership that began ever since the Mavs star entered the league in 2011.

Irving had to play out the rest of the 2022-23 season without a shoe deal. Hence, the Mavs point guard had to tape over the Nike logo on the pairs of shoes he was wearing on a game to game basis, even writing messages on the black tape to further convey his beliefs.

But now, Kyrie Irving need not do that, as he'll be representing Anta for the long haul.