Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is preparing himself for the possible departure of forward Jonathan Kuminga.

Kerr took part in an interview with the 95.7 The Game radio station. He gave his thoughts on the situation involving Kuminga, who will be a restricted free agent this offseason.

“I think the number one thing is that, JK and I have a very good relationship. We talk all the time. We like each other. This is all just basketball. This is not a case of JK coming in saying, ‘Hey, I got to get out of here.’ I want this. I want that. This is just trying to make this fit and trying to make this work,” Kerr said.

But every player, every young player, even the older guys, they want to fit in well with what’s happening. And so I think there’s got to be part of JK that thinks about going elsewhere.”

What lies ahead for Steve Kerr, Warriors

It is a reasonable explanation for Steve Kerr to have about the Warriors' situation with Jonathan Kuminga. Priorities are different for every player, which might cause the end result to not be ideal for one of the parties.

Throughout 47 games in the 2024-25 season, Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He shot 45.4% from the field, including 30.5% from beyond the arc, and 66.8% from the free-throw line.

However, Kuminga endured a stretch of games where he got DNPs in the second half of the season. It was not until Stephen Curry went down in the West Semis against the Minnesota Timberwolves where he got a lot of playing time.

This might have a significant impact on how Kuminga negotiates his next contract as his rookie deal is up. As a rising young player, the forward will want to command a solid role that guarantees a lot of minutes. If that can't be done with the Warriors, then he will look elsewhere that will maximize his skillset.