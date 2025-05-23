The NBA news took an unexpected detour before Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, and this time, it wasn’t about Anthony Edwards or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. It was about Stephen A. Smith — or more specifically, his flamboyant entrance that instantly went viral on social media.

Sporting a lavender suit, dark sunglasses, and enough swagger to rival a Finals MVP, Stephen A. walked into the arena like he was suiting up instead of sitting at the ESPN desk. The moment, captured by SportsCenter and posted to their official X (formerly Twitter account), immediately caught fire online and has now become a standout example of ESPN NBA coverage veering into the theatrical.

Many fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their amusement and disbelief.

This fan posted: “Why is a pundit walking into a stadium a big deal? Is Stephen A. Smith suiting up for the game or something tonight?”

Another viewer joked: “Stephen A. walking out there like he’s about to drop 45/10/10”

Even this large restaurant account chimed in: “Me on my way to In-N-Out.”

While NBA fan reactions leaned heavily into comedy, the video also sparked criticism of ESPN's increasing focus on personalities rather than actual basketball. The timing added fuel — after all, this was before Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, with the Timberwolves trying to bounce back from a humiliating Game 1 loss to the Thunder.

The viral moment also resurfaced memories of his infamous helicopter walk clip from 2024, another over-the-top display that was widely mocked for its dramatics. Fans couldn’t help but draw parallels, once again painting Smith as the main character in a story not about him. Still, love him or roast him, Smith’s antics remain a reliable source of NBA news outside the box score — and fans never miss a chance to respond. Whether it’s harmless fun or a symptom of sports media’s personality obsession, the internet has spoken. And in classic fashion, it’s brutal and hilarious.