Although the early portion of the NBA offseason was filled with rumors, Kyrie Irving likely thought he would stop getting asked about the Los Angeles Lakers after signing a new contract with the Dallas Mavericks. However, that didn't stop a young fan from recently asking Irving if he is “going to the Lakers.” Irving didn't hold back in his response, laughing at the question and telling the fan, “no bro.”

Young fan: "Are you going to the Lakers?" Kyrie Irving: "No bro. No bro." pic.twitter.com/OOr1XRLnJg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 11, 2023

“That's crazy bro,” Irving said about the question. “I had to deal with all summer with that. I'm on Dallas bro, come on man.”

Kyrie Irving is on the Dallas Mavericks… if it wasn't clear

Irving hasn't been shy about calling out rumors/reports in the past. He doesn't seem to exactly enjoy talking about his future, especially when it comes to being linked to various teams.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Kyrie is clearly content in Dallas. He even recently expressed his admiration for superstar teammate Luka Doncic.

Irving and Doncic have the potential to be one of the best duos in the NBA. The West is stacked with talent as teams such as the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns are expected to make playoff runs. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors can never be ruled out. Dallas, though, shouldn't be overlooked.

The Mavs obviously fell short of expectations following their acquisition of Kyrie Irving during the 2022-23 season. Still, this is a team that should have a chance to compete.

Irving is excited for his future with the Mavericks and is ready to completely move on from rumors, especially ones about being linked to the Lakers.