Luka Doncic went viral on Wednesday for a filthy stare down bucket for Slovenia against Greece in a friendly. Kyrie Irving took to Instagram in response, hyping up Luka Doncic and giving Mavs fans something to look forward to in advance.

"Stare down type crazy Luka Doncic lol I love the energy." Kyrie Irving was loving this play from his Mavs teammate yesterday 🔥 (via @KyrieIrving/ IG) pic.twitter.com/5XCgB6lVVr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 3, 2023

The Mavs' Kyrie Irving applauds the energy from Luka Doncic after he gets the and-1 bucket seconds after putting his defender on skates with a hesitation move. Mavs fans will love the salute from Irving, as it is paramount that the two have each other's backs this upcoming season if Dallas wants to have any success.

It will be a huge year for Irving, Doncic and the Mavs in general. If the Mavs do not make a deep postseason run in the 2023-2024 campaign, it could the beginning of the end of Doncic's career in Dallas. Despite Irving signing a long-term contract with Dallas this NBA free agency, a departure of Doncic from Dallas could persuade Irving to figure out how to leave the Mavs as well. Overall, the Mavs need to win this year if they want to retain their two stars.

The clip that Irving posted of Doncic is from a tune-up game before the FIBA World Cup takes place. Doncic doesn't expect to take home gold with his Slovenia team, but there is no harm in Doncic getting in some competitive basketball playing for his home country. Irving will not be playing for Team USA, but he will certainly be tuned in to the global tournament. Either way, both players know that the basketball now pales in comparison to how important this next season is for the Mavs.