Basketball fans everywhere are looking forward to what should be a fun-filled NBA All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City. As always, Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game is going to be the highlight of the weekend’s festivities. Even Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic himself is feeling excited about the upcoming game, albeit for a whole different reason.

Doncic, who will be taking part in his fourth All-Star Game, was asked by a reporter what he’s looking forward to the most this weekend. Luka got brutally honest in his response, and it’s absolutely glorious:

“Sunday, when I fly to Mexico,” Doncic said with a laugh before ending the interview.

Reporter: "You're going to be playing in your 4th All-Star game coming this weekend. What are you looking forward to most?" Luka Doncic: "Sunday, when I fly to Mexico." 🏝😂 pic.twitter.com/2BhdxskY3I — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 16, 2023

Luka Doncic is just keeping it real here. The All-Star Game is all well and good, especially considering how he will get to share the court with some of the best players in the game today. However, by his own admission, he’s just excited to get it over with.

Doncic has revealed his plans for a quick vacation after the All-Star weekend, and apparently, Mexico is his destination of choice. It is also clear that Luka is very much looking to his break for some much-needed mid-season R&R.

What you can be sure of, however, is that when Luka Doncic returns, it’s going to be all business. The Mavs are still in the process of feeling out their new Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving partnership and there have been a few bumps on the road. They will need to step it up after the All-Star break with the expectations sky high on this newly-formed superstar duo.