Not only are the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic and the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic the best players on their teams, but they are also close friends off the court. As a result, fans have speculated that one day perhaps the two European stars might suit up for the same NBA team, but for the moment they remain rivals in the competitive Western Conference. Still, though, upon Doncic's return to his home country Slovenia, he channeled his inner Nikola Jokic, an avowed horse racing aficionado.

With a camera crew following close behind, Doncic spent the day on his family farm, doing everything from inspecting cheeses to driving around a tractor. When asked if he wants to run a farm in the future, the Slovenian superstar said he would like to do it, since he enjoys working on a farm and admiring the landscape.

The Mavericks' future

After Nikola Jokic won an NBA title in 2023, Luka Doncic said it was his turn to advance to the Finals. Though the Mavericks fell short to the Boston Celtics in five games, this recent run solidified Doncic's claim as one of the best players in the world.

With Kyrie Irving as a partner, Doncic nearly averaged a triple-double in 22 games during the last postseason. He put up 28.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 8.1 assists on their way to the Finals, their first appearance since Dirk Nowitzki's legendary 2011 championship run.

During the offseason, the team also became active in upgrading the roster. Perhaps their biggest acquisition is former Splash Brother Klay Thompson, whom the Mavericks landed in a sign-and-trade. Despite all the injuries, Thompson's shooting ability should help spread the Mavs' offense and allow Kyrie and Luka to dissect the defense through their dribble penetration.

However, Thompson's addition shouldn't make fans think they have formed a Big Three like the Phoenix Suns. The Mavericks are still firmly Luka Doncic's, and in some games, Kyrie's. Instead, fans should think of Thompson as a release-valve for the offense, a la Mike Miller or late-career Ray Allen on the Miami Heat.

The Mavs should be fun to watch next season.

The Nuggets' future

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic's Nuggets might face a downward trend this season. First, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signed with the Orlando Magic in free agency, meaning the Nuggets lost their best two-way guard and vital contributor to their 2023 title. Next, Jamal Murray's poor Olympics play does not bode well for his future with the team, particularly with contract extension talks coming up.

While fans should pull for Murray to play his way out of his slump, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. should still help them win a bunch of games.

However, the jury is still out on whether Christian Braun can provide the same spark as KCP on both sides of the ball. The Nuggets also added Russell Westbrook, but at this stage of his career, his production might not be enough to offset cold streaks from the starters.