After the Mavs and Rockets In-Season Tournament game, former teammates Luka Doncic and Boban Marjanovic shared a touching moment.

After the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets wrapped up their In-Season Tournament runs with a 121-115 Mavs victory on Tuesday night, the teams came together on the court to exchange pleasantries and wish each other luck going forward. However, two players — former Mavs teammates Luka Doncic and the Rockets’ Boban Marjanovic — exchanged more than a quick high-five.

When Doncic and Marjanovic saw each other after the game, the pair exchanged a big hug, shared a quick laugh, and gave one more hug before parting. The giant 7-foot-4 Rockets center swallowed up the 6-foot-7 Mavs superstar, and it looked like an older brother was hugging his younger sibling. It was a touching moment for Mavs fans, who — like Luka — surely remember the Boban era fondly.

Luka Doncic and Boban Marjanovic played together in Dallas from 2019-22 before the Mavs traded the 35-year-old Serbia big man to the Rockets in the 2022 offseason.

Boban has played for six NBA teams in his career, but his 100 games for the Mavs are almost double what he’s played for any other franchise. And while he’s only averaged 8.8 minutes, 5.6 points, and 3.6 rebounds in his career, the center has a huge personality and, by all accounts, is universally beloved in whichever NBA locker room he’s in.

It’s not just players who love Boban, either. After sharing the touching moment with Doncic, the video shows Marjanovic making his way over to Mavs owner Mark Cuban. The State Farm Insurance pitchman whispers something in Cuban’s ear, and the billionaire busts out laughing.

The Mavs may have upgraded their on-court talent when they traded Boban two offseasons ago, but there’s no way the vibes are as good with him around.