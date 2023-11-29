After a huge performance, Mavs star Luka Doncic admitted that he loves matching up against Rockets guard Dillon Brooks

Luka Doncic had 41 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and the Dallas Mavericks prevented the Houston Rockets from advancing to the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament with a 121-115 victory on Tuesday night.

Mavs star Doncic, always ready for a big matchup, said that he enjoys matching up with perpetual villain Dillon Brooks, according to MFFL Nation:

“Luka Doncic on playing against Dillon Brooks: “I love playing against him. I respect him so much for what he does… We were laughing too together {tonight}… It’s always fun.”'

Doncic and the Mavs got the better of the matchup. Luka fell just short of his 59th career triple-double. That would have tied him for ninth place all-time with Larry Bird. He shot 15 of 29, including 3 of 10 on 3-pointers.

Doncic played for the Mavs after sustaining a low-grade sprain of his left thumb on his non-shooting hand early in Saturday’s game. He wore a wrap on the thumb.

Brooks had a solid game as well. He scored 16 points on 7-13 shooting from the floor.

Alperen Sengun had a season-best 31 points for the Rockets, including a beautiful fadeaway jumper that had guest Mavs announcer Dirk Nowitzki fired up.

Over the last year or so, Alperen Sengun has established himself as the key cog for what has been a revamped Rockets offense thus far on the young season. Sengun would be the inarguable best passing big man in the league if it were not for Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. If he continues to improve his mobility and jump shooting skills, he could become an All-Star level talent sooner rather than later for the Rockets.

The Mavs didn’t use the specially built court for either of their home tournament games, citing dissatisfaction with the quality.

Up next for the Mavs: They'll host Memphis on Friday.