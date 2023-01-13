There were two pop culture behemoths in Crypto.com Arena when the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. Luka Doncic may have secured the 119-115 win in double overtime over LeBron James that evening, but the Mavs guard was not one of them. He did get a meet and greet though as he shared a quick moment with K-Pop idol Suga from global phenomenon BTS.

Check out the two exchanging pleasantries before what turned out to be a show-stopping Lakers-Mavs game:

LeBron James was far and away the most influential on social media that evening with his eye-popping 142 million Instagram followers. Suga wasn’t far behind with just shy of 42 million IG followers of his own, dwarfing Luka Doncic’s 7.8 million followers in comparison.

The Mavs superstar surely gained some ground on the night as he impressed everyone tuned in with 35 points, 14 rebounds, and 13 assists. Doncic also hit the game-tying shot that forced overtime in the first place which couldn’t hurt his total as well.

LUKA DONCIC TIES IT 🔥pic.twitter.com/Jemqo2vPKf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 13, 2023

Of course, Luka Doncic couldn’t care less about his social media numbers and influence off the court when compared to the results on it. Adding one additional win on the Mavs’ standing in a hotly contested Western Conference playoff race was the only number he probably cared about that night.

The double OT win prevented the Mavs from falling off the top four in the West, keeping the Sacramento Kings at bay with a half game lead.