Luka Doncic, Mavs fans will be hyped after hearing JaVale McGee’s championship vow

After spending a year with the Dallas Mavericks during the 2015-16 season, JaVale McGee now returns to the Mavs for his second stint with the team. So much has changed from seven years ago, and the 34-year-old veteran knows that this time around, he comes into the squad with a totally different mindset.

When asked by reporters what the main difference is between the old and the present-day JaVale McGee, the 7-foot big man said that he’s in much better shape right now.

“2015 JaVale was 280 pounds,” McGee said. “… That was also the year I decided to go vegan. Right now, I’m 255 pounds.”

McGee pointed out that he was coming off a major injury when he arrived with the Mavs the last time, which is likely why he didn’t have the best season of his career in his first stint in Dallas. However, he’s a different man now, and at this point, there’s just one thing on his mind:

“I have a different mindset as a three-time NBA champion, one-time Olympic gold medalist,” he said. “… I just have a winning mindset. All I want to do is win. That’s all I want to do. I don’t care about anything else. I want to help my team win and do what I can do and bring a championship to Dallas.”

The difference between 2015 @JaValeMcGee versus the 2022 version (weight loss, going vegan, 3x NBA champ, gold medalist, and mindset). “All I want to do now is win.” #ToastToTipoff #MFFL pic.twitter.com/ixbAAiXc9O — Tamara Jolee (@TamaraJolee) October 17, 2022

McGee could not help but flex his credentials, which quite frankly, was a very cool move. Not too many players in the league own a resume such as his, so it was only right that he reminded everyone about it.

You could see how his teammates reacted to McGee’s statements, and even Luka Doncic was all smiles as he clearly approved of JaVale’s championship vow. You love to see it.