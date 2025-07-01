Texas A&M football is getting a big-time recruit once again. The Aggies got the commitment Tuesday of four-star linebacker DaQuives Beck, per On3. Beck chose Texas A&M over Oklahoma.

Beck had offers from several other power 4 programs, including Texas and Tennessee in the SEC. The SMU Mustangs in the ACC had also offered the linebacker. Beck is from the state of Texas.

Beck is ranked as a four-star recruit, per On3 services. He is a member of the 2026 recruiting class. The Aggies now have the fourth best recruiting class in the country for that year, per On3.

Texas A&M also has the second best class in the SEC, with 22 total players. That ranking can and will surely change, as more players make their commitments in the 2026 class.

Texas A&M football wants to have a great 2025 season

The Aggies are led by Mike Elko, who took over full-time after the school parted ways with Jimbo Fisher. Elko previously coached at Duke, where he led the Blue Devils to success they hadn't seen in years. Texas A&M also has big expectations for Elko. He is entering his second season with the program.

Elko won eight games in year 1. Texas A&M football finished their campaign with a 35-31 loss to USC in the Las Vegas Bowl. This is actually the coach's second stint in College Station. He previously worked there as a defensive coordinator from 2018-2021.

The head coach is certainly getting some big-time recruits. His 2025 class was the seventh best in the country, according to On3 services. It includes four-star wide receiver Jerome Myles, who will get plenty of targets in this year's passing offense.

The goal for Elko's program is to earn a berth in the College Football Playoff. He didn't make it in his first campaign, although Texas A&M did have important wins over Missouri and LSU.

Texas A&M football opens their 2025 season against UTSA on August 30. The Aggies also have non conference games against Notre Dame, Utah State and Samford.