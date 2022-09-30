There have been quite a few roster changes for the Dallas Mavericks this offseason. As it appears, Mavs superstar Luka Doncic may not have been fully aware of all that went down with his team during what has been a busy offseason for him.

A testament to this fact is how Luka inadvertently revealed that he doesn’t know new teammate JaVale McGee’s first name (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Luka Doncic you’ve got to get to know your teammates better 😂pic.twitter.com/aPxjPWbd1p — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 30, 2022

It looks like Doncic was trying to get the attention of his new big man during practice. It’s not at all surprising that McGee seemed to be ignoring Luka’s call. After all, his first name isn’t Joel.

After a few attempts, Doncic had to confirm McGee’s name with one of the staff. It was at this point that he realized that he got it all wrong. Hilarious. What makes this scene even funnier is the fact that JaVale McGee is a 14-year veteran. He’s been around for quite some time now, so it’s a bit surprising (and rather embarrassing) that Luka doesn’t know his name.

To be fair, Luka Doncic was out and about this offseason. He spent most of his time with the Slovenian national team as they competed in the 2022 EuroBasket tournament. He’s back with the Mavs now and he has more than enough time to get to know his new teammates well.

For Luka’s information, McGee signed with the Mavs in the offseason as a free agent. The 7-foot center put pen to paper on a $17-million deal that will keep him in Dallas for the next three years.