Published November 16, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will be down at least one player in Tuesday night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers at home. According to head coach Jason Kidd, Mavs big man JaVale McGee will not be suiting up for the team versus the Clippers, while forward Reggie Bullock is considered a game-time decision, via Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

Both McGee and Bullock are said to be dealing with neck strains, though, it appears that the former has a little bit more serious case, considering that he’s already been ruled out of the Clippers game. McGee has not played in the last two Mavs contests, and missing another game would mean more playing time for the likes of Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber.

Bullock, on the other hand, can still give it a go versus the Clippers. If he can’t give it a go, Doncic will be flanked with one fewer shooter on the court. Spencer Dinwiddie might get additional minutes as well as Tim Hardaway Jr. and Josh Green.

The Mavs are coming off a 117-112 home win against the Portland Trail Blazers last Saturday following a mini-slump that saw them lose to the Orlando Magic and to the Washington Wizards in back-to-back fashion, both on the road.

McGee is averaging just 4.2 points and 3.0 rebounds in 9.4 minutes per game. Bullock, on the other hand, is putting up 4.7 points on a dismal 29.7 percent shooting from the field, so far this season. At least for McGee, the soonest he can return to action will be on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets at home.