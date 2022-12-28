There are a lot of noteworthy things in the Dallas Mavericks’ epic OT win against the New York Knicks. There’s Luka Doncic’s insane one-of-a-kind triple-double, and there’s also that game-tying shot in the fourth quarter. However, Doncic’s celebration after forcing OT might just be the best.

After Doncic drained the jumper that tied the game at 115-115 with just one second left, he himself couldn’t hold back his joy, dancing and wiggling his hands due to his delight. His face also makes it even better, with his jaw dropping unable to contain his happiness.

Even Mavs owner Mark Cuban loved it, immediately asking the Dallas faithful to come up with a name for the viral adorable dance.

Fans were quick to respond with their recommendations, commenting potential names such as “The Luka Donc,” “The Cha Cha-Ching Dance,” and “Luka Dancic.”

Several others simply showed their appreciation for Luka Doncic and the pure joy he has when it comes to playing the game. One Twitter user commented, “It’s a huge testament that a guy with his success and his wealth still plays the game with such joy.”

While another one said, “That was the favorite thing I have ever seen. Unbridled joy.”

On the other hand, others wants the viral moment to be immortalized as a gif and meme, and for good reason. It’s hard not to smile after seeing that dance.

Doncic just played one of the best individual performances in the history of the NBA, and sure enough, every moment of it deserves to be remembered.