It sure looks like Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is excited for their scheduled preseason showdown with his former team, Real Madrid.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that the Mavs will be playing a preseason game against the reigning EuroLeague champions on October 10th in Madrid. While it's historic since it marks 35 years since the first NBA games are played in the Spanish capital, Doncic has an entirely different reason to be hyped up about the event and showdown with Real Madrid.

Before he arrived in the NBA, Doncic spent his teenage years in Madrid playing for the club. He stayed there from 2015 to 2018 and helped the squad win the EuroLeague in 2018. He even won the MVP honor in the said competition.

Naturally, Doncic is looking forward to returning to his second home and playing in front of a largely Spanish crowd that used to cheer for him. That much is evident on his social media activities after the Mavs vs. Real Madrid game was announced.

On his Instagram Stories, he shared a throwback video of him during his time with the club and captioned it with “Hala Madrid.” In another story, he shared the promotional post of the Mavs vs. Real meeting and included several smiling face with heart eyes emojis.

It will definitely be awesome to watch Luka Doncic take on his former team, and luckily for everyone, the wait won't be too long. After Doncic is done with the 2023 FIBA World Cup with Slovenia, the fans will just need to wait for a month to see him back in action.