Tuesday, October 10th will bring back some memories for Luka Doncic.

Per NBA Communications, The Dallas Mavericks will face reigning EuroLeague champions Real Madrid in preseason action in Spain, the same team that Luka starred for before taking his talents to the Association.

Doncic played for Madrid from 2015-18. He was then selected third overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks. The Mavs acquired him in a draft night trade. During the Slovenian's time with the EuroLeague giants, he was named MVP, a two-time Rising Star, and EuroLeague Final Four MVP, among many other accolades. He's now one of the best players in the NBA.

“Bringing the live NBA experience directly to our passionate international fans is an important part of our year-round efforts to grow basketball and the NBA around the world,” said NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum, via NBA PR. “We’re excited for the Mavericks to play Real Madrid and look forward to engaging with fans from Spain and across Europe around this historic matchup.”

Real Madrid is also excited to bring Luka back to the place where he started to build his legacy:

“Facing an NBA team is always special, but on this occasion even more so, as it will give us the opportunity to once again enjoy a Real Madrid legend and NBA star like Luka Doncic, who proudly carries the name of our club and presumes of being a Madridista wherever he goes,” said Real Madrid Ambassador Felipe Reyes. “It will be a great spectacle and a very exciting moment for all madridistas and basketball lovers.”

Should be a special night in the Spanish capital.