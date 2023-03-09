Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will not return due to injury against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.
The Mavs frontman has been battling a thigh injury that was clearly bothering him throughout the contest.
Dallas Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) will not return tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 9, 2023
Luka Doncic is playing through the pain with an apparent thigh injury vs. the Pelicans 👀pic.twitter.com/tKUqNFDk54
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 9, 2023
With the Mavs firmly entrenched in a Western Conference playoff race, a lengthy stint on the sidelines for Luka Doncic is the last thing they’d need.