Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will not return due to injury against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

The Mavs frontman has been battling a thigh injury that was clearly bothering him throughout the contest.

Dallas Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) will not return tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 9, 2023

Luka Doncic is playing through the pain with an apparent thigh injury vs. the Pelicans 👀pic.twitter.com/tKUqNFDk54 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 9, 2023

With the Mavs firmly entrenched in a Western Conference playoff race, a lengthy stint on the sidelines for Luka Doncic is the last thing they’d need.