Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will not return due to injury against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

The Mavs frontman has been battling a thigh injury that was clearly bothering him throughout the contest.

Live and breathe the NBA?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

With the Mavs firmly entrenched in a Western Conference playoff race, a lengthy stint on the sidelines for Luka Doncic is the last thing they’d need.