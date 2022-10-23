Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks’ win against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday had the whole NBA Twitter going wild. After all, what was supposed to be a marquee matchup between the brightest young stars in the league turned into a one-sided affair.

Doncic destroyed the Grizzlies, and he needed just three quarters to do so. He didn’t have to do much after the first quarter as well after he exploded for 21 points, four rebounds and three assists in the period. The Mavs jumped to a 39-17 lead with that hot start from the Slovenian sensation and never looked back en route to the 137-96 victory.

The Mavs star finished with 32 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and two blocks. In comparison, Morant struggled for the most part and ended up with just 20 points and four assists.

Of course NBA fans were in awe of Doncic’s performance. Some also couldn’t help but take note how Luka is winning the match-up between him and Morant so far in their young careers.

Luka after every Mavs game this season

Luka did it all in just 3 quarters: 32 PTS

7 REB

10 AST

2 STL

Luka did it all in just 3 quarters: 32 PTS 7 REB 10 AST 2 STL 2 BLK 6-1 record against Ja.

Luka Doncic on owning NBA teams

Luka when he gets #27 on the switch

Luka Doncic got an assist on this play

And how about Luka Doncic’s connection with Christian Wood? The new Mavs big man benefited from a plethora of passes from the playmaker, tallying 25 points on 50.0 percent shooting on top of 12 rebounds.

Luka and Christian Wood tonight:

Mavericks with a blowout win over the Grizzlies tonight 137-96 The Luka Doncic & Christian Wood duo really seems like it could be one of the elite offensive duos in the NBA Tonight's stats: Luka: 32p / 10a / 7r / 4 3PM Wood: 25p / 12r / 3a / 50% FG

Luka Doncic – 32 PTS, 10 AST, 7 REB Christian Wood – 25 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST – The future is bright in Dallas.

The Mavs improved to 1-1 on the season, and to be fair, it could have been 2-0 by now had it not for their epic collapse against the Phoenix Suns in the season opener. Clearly, though, Luka Doncic and co. have learned their lesson.

It’s still a long season and there are a lot of basketball to be played, but there is definitely reason to be optimistic about the Mavs’ outlook following their latest victory against Ja Morant and Memphis. Sure it’s just one game, but it’s definitely a massive confidence booster for the team.