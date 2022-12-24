By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

In real Luka fashion, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic isn’t making a big deal of his monster game on Friday against the Houston Rockets.

Speaking to reporters after dropping a near triple-double of 50 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists, Doncic was nonchalant about his performance. As if it was so easy to score a 50-piece and even do it all for his team, he simply said that he felt “hot” and decided to take over.

“No, it’s the same,” Doncic said when asked if the basket felt bigger during his hot shooting night. “Just sometimes you know, you gotta make more shots than usual. [When] you feel hot, you feel like everything can go in.”

Luka Doncic is so used to carrying the Mavs offensively, and it’s actually his second career 50-point game and sixth 40-point outing this season. With that said, it’s not shocking why he isn’t overly excited about his display.

Besides, what’s important for Doncic is the win that helped Dallas improve to 17-16 on the year. The Mavs need every win they can get as they continue to be up and down on the year, so we can’t blame Luka for not focusing too much on his individual performance.

Here is Luka Doncic demonstrating that he did not give a flying hoot about dropping 50 points tonight. Did the basket feel bigger? “No. It’s the same.” Did you know when you were getting close to 50? “There’s stats up there, so yeah, I’m aware.” pic.twitter.com/nimuIUqany — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) December 24, 2022

Sure enough, though, Mavs fans are hoping Doncic can keep his insane production going for the team moving forward. As proven in the Rockets’ game, he is the center of Dallas’ heliocentric offense, and without him, it’s hard to see the team competing at a high level.