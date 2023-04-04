Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Dallas Mavericks have been a disaster since the Kyrie Irving trade, and sure enough, many are questioning if Kyrie’s lack of chemistry with Luka Doncic due to their short time together is a reason for their struggles.

Doncic, however, was quick to defuse those those talks as he highlighted once again that offense is not really the Mavs’ problem. Dallas traded for Kyrie to get Luka some offensive help since the Slovenian youngster was singlehandedly carrying the Dallas offense pre-Irving, and it has definitely eased the workload on the superstar. Unfortunately, acquiring Irving came with a cost in the form of their best defensive player in Dorian Finney-Smith. Now, they are feeling its adverse effects.

“I don’t think offense is the problem. I’ve always said this. It’s our defensive end. I think anybody can score on us. Whoever it is, anybody can score on us,” Doncic said, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

True enough, considering the Mavs’ recent performances, it’s quite obvious that it’s on the defensive end where they are having issues. Just look at their recent back-to-back losses to the Charlotte Hornets for example. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving scored a total of 110 points combined in both occasions, but their efforts were still not enough since they couldn’t get the necessary stops to keep their opponents at bay.

As Luka mentioned, it’s not the first time he has said that defense is their problem. Unfortunately, they just couldn’t find a solution since they don’t have the right pieces to address it.