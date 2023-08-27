The 2023 FIBA World Cup is officially underway in the group stage. Team USA is not the only country that has NBA players anymore. Many other countries' national teams have NBA players on their roster and one of the most well-known is Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic who is leading Slovenia. Doncic is arguably the best player in the entire tournament. Luka Doncic led Slovenia to an opening FIBA World Cup game win against Venezuela. They have Georgia next and then they finish group play against Cape Verde and Doncic's former Real Madrid teammate Walter Tavares. Doncic is looking forward to the matchup as per Johnny Askounis of EuroHoops.net.

“We spent a lot of time together when I was in Madrid. Great guy and amazing player,” Doncic said. “I think he is the most impactful player in EuroLeague.”

Luka Doncic and Walter Tavares played together for Real Madrid for one season before Doncic declared for the NBA Draft. Doncic has gone on to become one of the best players in the NBA with the Mavs while Tavares has become one of the best players in EuroLeague.

Tavares has had a brief cup of coffee in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was the No. 43 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and became the first player from Cape Verde to ever be drafted. He played with Doncic with Real Madrid after he left the NBA. He has also played in the G League.

Mavs fans will definitely want to tune in to see Doncic go up against a player he has a lot of respect for.