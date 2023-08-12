The USA men's basketball team will play Slovenia in a FIBA exhibition match on Saturday at 3:30 PM EST. But Slovenia will not have their best player, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić, in Saturday's matchup.

Dončić is sitting out due to an injury he suffered in Friday's game against Spain, per a tweet from the Slovenija Basketball Association's official Twitter account:

“Luka Dončić will miss today's match against the United States of America as a precaution. The captain #mojtim received an unfavorable blow in the second quarter of yesterday's match, and in the camp of the national team a few days before leaving for Japan, they do not want to leave anything to chance.”

Današnji dvoboj proti Združenim državam Amerike bo preventivno izpustil Luka Dončić. Kapetan #mojtim je namreč v drugi četrti včerajšnje tekme prejel neugoden udarec in v taboru reprezentance nekaj dni pred odhodom na Japonsko ne želijo ničesar prepustiti naključju.@TelemachSi pic.twitter.com/S3DKnbSDd9 — Košarkarska zveza SIovenije (@kzs_si) August 12, 2023

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Luka Dončić, 24, was selected with the third overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and has played five seasons in the NBA, all as a member of the Dallas Mavericks franchise. He averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.5 blocks, 3.6 turnovers, and 2.5 personal fouls per game across 66 appearances with the Mavericks during the 2022-23 regular season (all starts).

The 6'7″ guard shot the ball with great accuracy from the field during the 2022-23 regular season — Luka Dončić's 49.6% field-goal percentage was the highest of his NBA career by a decently wide margin.

The Mavericks' 2022-23 regular season ended in disappointing, as the Mavs won just 38 games during the regular season, finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, and missed out on the play-in tournament. But let's hope that Luka Dončić will be able to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a postseason appearance in 2024.