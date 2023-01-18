Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic could make his return to the team on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks after a brief stint on the sidelines. However, it’s not all good news on the injury front for the Mavs.

Doncic has been upgraded to probable for the Hawks showdown, per Mavs PR. He missed the second game of a back-to-back against the Portland Trail Blazers last Sunday due to left ankle soreness.

Dallas lost both games against the Blazers, so they will be looking to bounce back against Trae Young and co. Fortunately, Doncic has gotten plenty of time to rest and seems to be recovering nicely from his latest ailment.

Aside from Doncic, there’s a chance Josh Green (right elbow sprain) and Dorian Finney-Smith (right adductor strain) feature for the Mavs as well. Both players have been sidelined since December, but they are now listed as questionable versus the Hawks.

Unfortunately, there remains some bad news for Dallas. Tim Hardaway Jr., who also missed Sunday’s meeting with the Blazers due to a left ankle sprain, will continue to be sidelined. McKinley Wright IV has been ruled out as well due to a right foot injury. Maxi Kleber continues to recover from his right hamstring tear and remains out as well.

Doncic is the focal point of the Dallas offense, so his presence is vital in the Mavs’ attempt to end their slump. But with some key players out, more will be asked from the rest of the Mavs.