The Dallas Mavericks listed guard Luka Doncic and forward Christian Wood as “questionable” before they face the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, according to a tweet from the Stein Line’s Marc Stein. Guard Tim Hardaway Jr. was listed as “out” with a left ankle sprain.

Doncic scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished 10 assists when he played for 35 minutes in a 136-119 victory by the Blazers in the Moda Center. The 23-year-old guard said he was not exhausted after playing for 50 minutes in an overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Crypto.com Arena. He refused to use the heavy workload as an excuse for the Portland loss, saying he had a one-day rest after the win over the Lakers.

“No, that can’t be an excuse,” Luka Doncic said. “We had one day to rest; we’ve got to be ready to go play the next game. I don’t think that was the case.”

Christian Wood last played for 47 minutes in the 4-point Mavericks win over the Lakers on Thursday. He scored 24 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished six assists, playing through a rolled ankle to help his team grab the victory.

“I had to play through it,” Wood said. “My team trusted me to play through it. I came up big at the end and got a nice little block.”

The Mavericks rolled out a starting lineup without Doncic or Wood just once this season. The Mavs fell by nine points to the then-3-12 Houston Rockets as both guard Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green scored 17 points and seven Houston players earned double-digit points, according to Basketball Reference. Wood still played on that night, earning 26 points and eight rebounds in 30 minutes of play.

The Mavericks will cap off their five game road trip when they tip off against the Trail Blazers at 8 p.m. CST on Sunday in the Moda Center. The game will be broadcasted on Bally Sports Southwest.