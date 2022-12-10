By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Dallas Mavericks have no shortage of injury concerns heading into their clash with the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Josh Green will all miss the game due to various injuries, per Marc Stein.

Luka Doncic is dealing with a right quadricep strain. The Mavs will proceed with caution with Doncic. The superstar has played plenty of minutes already through the first portion of the 2022-2023 campaign. The last thing Dallas wants to do is risk further injury to their best player.

The Mavs are off to a mediocre 13-12 start this season. Without Luka Doncic, they would likely be well under .500. Doncic is averaging 33 points per game on 50 percent field goal and 34 percent three-point shooting. He’s also averaging 9 assists and 8.5 rebounds per game. His name is firmly entrenched in the MVP race.

But even Mavs’ coach Jason Kidd understands that Doncic needs time off. His usage rate has been extremely high up to this point.

“For 82 games, it’s no way that he can play at this level, the usage is just way too high,” Kidd said, via Yahoo Sports. “No one can. You know, the things that we ask him to do on the offensive end and then asked him to defend on the other end. It’s a lot.”

Dallas will try to get the job done without Luka Doncic, Kleber, and Green on Saturday against a Bulls team that has struggled so far this year. This will prove to be a true test for Dallas’ depth.