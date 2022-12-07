By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Dallas Mavericks have been getting MVP-level play from their superstar, Luka Doncic, this season. He leads the NBA in scoring at 33.4 points per game. The next highest scorer is Giannis Antetokounmpo at 31.9. Doncic is also fourth in the league with 8.5 per contest, to go with 8.5 rebounds.

That’s exceptionally high level of play from Doncic, who has carried the Mavs offense amidst the absence of Jalen Brunson who left for the New York Knicks in free agency.

But even his coach, Jason Kidd, doesn’t believe he can keep up this pace.

“For 82 games, it’s no way that he can play at this level, the usage is just way too high,” Kidd told Yahoo Sports. “No one can. You know, the things that we ask him to do on the offensive end and then asked him to defend on the other end. It’s a lot.”

There is no doubt that the Mavs rely heavily on Doncic to do just about everything. The emergence of Christian Wood has been a big help to Dallas’ bench. But Spencer Dinwiddie and Tim Hardaway Jr. have failed to take the leap needed for the Mavs to become one of the NBA’s elite teams.

Entering play Tuesday night, the Mavericks are only 12-11. They are ninth in the Western Conference, just qualifying for the play-in tournament. That comes on the heels of making the Western Conference Finals last season. If they want to get back there, Kidd might have to hope that Doncic can not only keep up this level of play, but somehow raise his teammates’ as well.