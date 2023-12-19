Mavs star Luka Doncic addressed how he felt while battling an illness during Monday's game vs. the Nuggets

Luka Doncic was originally listed as probable for Monday night's game against the Denver Nuggets due to an illness, and he ended up being able to play. The Mavs were still short-handed due to injury concerns and ultimately fell to the defending champions by a final score of 130-104.

Luka certainly wasn't to blame for the loss, as the Mavs star scored 38 points, recorded 11 rebounds, and dished out eight assists. After the game, Doncic was asked about battling through the illness.

“Not great, but I was OK,” Doncic said in reference to how he felt early in the game, via Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News. “That first quarter was really tough for me, and with the altitude. I just had to warm up, get my legs back, so in second quarter, it was way better.”

Dallas' offense never found much of a rhythm in the defeat. They shot 44.6 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from beyond the arc. Dante Exum added 11 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. scored eight, but Doncic needed more help around him with Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively out due to injuries.

Luka Doncic continues to impress despite loss

Doncic and the Mavs' primary goal is to win games. That goes without saying. Still, Doncic's greatness should be appreciated, as posting a 38-point double-double while battling an illness is quite impressive.

He's now averaging 32.9 points per game on 49 percent field goal and 38.4 percent three-point shooting. Doncic is also averaging 9.1 assists and 8.4 rebounds per contest. He helps out in a number of ways and has led the Mavs to a 16-10 record so far during the 2023-24 season.

Dallas has an off-day Tuesday before returning to game-action in a Wednesday affair at home versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Luka Doncic and the Mavericks will attempt to jump back into the win column against LA.