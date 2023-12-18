All eyes are on the status Luka Doncic as the Mavs superstar tries to get ready for Monday's game against the Nuggets.

The Dallas Mavericks hit the road on Monday as they square off with the Denver Nuggets. It appears they'll have Luka Doncic for the contest despite the Mavs star being on the injury report before the game with an illness.

Doncic has battled multiple ailments and injuries recently and this illness is the latest in a string of mental and physical distractions that haven’t slowed down the 24-year-old. Doncic is averaging nearly 33 points per game and has maybe been the best player in the NBA over the last two weeks.

Since missing the Mavs game on Dec. 1, Doncic has averaged 36.4 points, 12.1 assists and nine rebounds per game in seven games. He recorded three triple-doubles in that span and the Mavs went 5-2 in those games.

Doncic is again putting together a case for MVP, though he could be looked at as having an outside chance behind the mainstay trio of Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Any missed time would put a crucial dent in Doncic's MVP resume, so he'll try his best to fight through the illness.

The only game Doncic missed this season was due to personal reasons. The Mavs star has been relatively healthy throughout the season but injuries haven’t slowed him down as of late.

He'll get a crack at Jokic and the Nuggets on Monday as the Mavericks try to stay in a top-three spot in the Western Conference. Luka Doncic will be on the floor and if he can, he'll play the majority of minutes for the Mavs. He's playing a career-high 36.8 minutes per game this season and has played over 40 minutes per game over the last seven contests.

A win would go a long way for the Mavs and another stellar performance from a less than 100 percent Luka Doncic would be the icing on the cake.