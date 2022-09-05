Luka Doncic hints at scouting Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo at EuroBasket 2022

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is focused on leading Slovenia to a EuroBasket championship. However, he’s also keeping tabs on other stars in the tournament. Doncic was asked which team he’s been watching when he has the time.

“I watched a lot, but I think mostly I watch Serbia and Greece,” Doncic said.

He was then asked why he watches those teams to which he replied “You know why.”

Doncic is likely referring to watching Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic. Jokic is Serbia’s best player while the same can be said for Giannis with Greece. All 3 players have championship aspirations at EuroBasket. But it was Luka Doncic who previously had an 11-game EuroBasket winning streak. But that streak recently came to an end following Slovenia’s 97-93 loss against Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Nevertheless, Luka Doncic is still confident in Slovenia’s ability moving forward. The Dallas Mavericks superstar is one of the NBA’s best players. He could be in store for his first MVP in 2022-2023. He is the only player out of Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo to not win an MVP yet. In fact, Jokic and Giannis have been the only NBA MVPs during the course of the past 4 seasons.

One has to wonder if Luka Doncic is scouting Jokic and Giannis. There is no question that if those 3 ever teamed up they would run the NBA.

But Luka likely just appreciates their elite talent. Jokic is the best center in the league. Giannis profiles as a big man but slices through the defense like a wing.

Doncic, Antetokounmpo, and Jokic are all in line for excellent seasons once again in 2022-2023.