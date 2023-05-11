Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just made it to the All-NBA First Team for the fourth straight year. With that, he made history by tying a Dirk Nowitzki record and setting another that the Mavs legend wasn’t able to do.

Except for his rookie year, Doncic has been an All-NBA First Team member throughout his career. With his fourth selection on Wednesday, he officially tied Nowitzki for the most First Team honors in franchise history.

Even better, Doncic joined Larry Bird, George Gervin and Tim Duncan as the only players since the ABA/NBA merger in 1976-77 to be selected into the All-NBA First Team for four or more times through their first five seasons, per Mavs PR.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While the Mavs failed to even make the Play-In tournament this 2022-23 season, there’s no denying that Luka Doncic had another phenomenal year. He’s the only bright spot in an otherwise poor season. Dallas started off great and appeared to be on their way to another playoffs berth. However, a horrible stretch in the second half of the campaign saw them spiral out of the Top 10 seeds in the West.

Amid all that, though, Doncic continued to produce at an elite level. He finished the year averaging 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.4 steals. He had the best shooting clip of his NBA career so far with an average of 49.6 percent.

Of course Doncic would have definitely preferred to be in the playoffs contending for a title instead of getting an award. But hey, it’s a good consolation after the disaster that happened in Dallas.