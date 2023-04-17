Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

With the Dallas Mavericks taking an early vacation, Mark Cuban and the front office’s focus now is on improving the team around Luka Doncic. Now, as they gear up for free agency and the offseason, they appear to be making some moves to put themselves in a good position to succeed.

According to the latest reports, the Mavs are in talks with former Utah Jazz general manager and executive VP Dennis Lindsey for a potential role in their front office. No, Dallas is not replacing GM Nico Harrison or whatsoever. Instead, they reportedly want to hire Lindsey in a consultant role.

“The Mavericks are in advanced discussions to hire former Utah Jazz lead executive Dennis Lindsey in a consultant’s role to GM Nico Harrison to bolster their front office, league sources tell The Stein Line,” NBA insider Marc Stein reports.

The Mavs’ front office have been largely blamed for the disastrous season the team just had, so it’s not a surprise why it’s one area that Mark Cuban and Co. want to address first before free agency and the offseason.

It remains to be seen if Dennis Lindsey will accept the role, though he definitely has his work cut out for him should he join the Mavs. There have been rumors that Luka Doncic could demand a trade come 2024 if the team doesn’t show significant improvements by then. While Doncic has already denied such talks, the fact remains that Dallas needs to keep him happy to convince him to stay and commit long-term to the franchise.

Here’s to hoping that the Mavs take a step in the right direction after they took 10 steps backwards last season.