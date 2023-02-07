Luka Doncic is reportedly excited about the Dallas Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving trade. Although this may go without saying, Irving’s reputation precedes him. There are at least 3 fan bases that are not fans of Kyrie. But Luka is feeling “positive vibes” according to Shams Charania.

“The biggest thing is how does Luka Doncic feel about the trade of Kyrie Irving,” Charania said. “From what I’m told, it’s been nothing but optimistic feelings and I think just positive vibes from Luka Doncic about the arrival of Kyrie Irving. I think Luka Doncic views Kyrie Irving as a guy that can shoulder a lot of the load.”

Luka Doncic carried Dallas through the first half of the season. That has been especially prevalent in his minutes per game, as the Mavs’ superstar is averaging a career high 36 minutes per contest. But Dallas wanted to acquire another star to help Luka. Irving’s presence should lead to more rest for Doncic.

Mark Cuban and Jason Kidd are excited about the pairing of Doncic and Kyrie in Dallas as well. Trading for Irving brings no shortage of risk given his off the court issues in previous seasons. But the Mavs will be in a tremendous position to make a deep Western Conference run if Kyrie avoids drama and helps lead the Mavericks as the 2022-2023 campaign rolls on.

Irving is set to debut this week. But Luka Doncic is still recovering from an injury and likely won’t return until the weekend. The debut of the Irving-Doncic duo, whenever it finally does happen, will draw no shortage of attention.