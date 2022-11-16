Published November 16, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic continues to be the Los Angeles Clippers’ worst nightmare. Adding to all the scares Doncic has given the Clippers in previous playoff runs, Doncic recently torched them to tune of 35 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists leading the Mavs to a 103-101 victory on Tuesday night, giving the Clippers even more reason to wake up in cold sweat after seeing a matchup against the Mavs on the docket.

However, the victory was as hard-earned a win as one can be. With just over 30 seconds to go in the fourth, and the Mavs leading by a precocious point, it was Doncic who had the last laugh, after he made an insane left wing triple with the shot clock winding down over the outstretched arms of Nicolas Batum.

Curiously, Luka Doncic celebrated with a “shush” gesture as the ball tickled the twine, a weird decision given that the game was at the Mavs’ homecourt. When asked after the game about his decision to go with an odd celebration, Doncic was just as confused as most fans were, and perhaps he was just carried away by the heat of the moment.

“I wanted a celebration. I don’t know why I did that, honestly. I’m not going to shush our fans, so I don’t know why I did that,” Doncic said, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

Who was Luka Doncic shushing at a home game? Luka: “I wanted a celebration. I don’t know why I did that, honestly. I’m not going to shush our fans, so I don’t know why I did that.” https://t.co/7C7tZyfmIw — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 16, 2022

Perhaps Doncic was directing the “shush” gesture towards the Clippers, especially when he’s had history of bickering with some of their players, such as Marcus Morris and Terance Mann. Nevertheless, the crowd at American Airlines Center didn’t seem to mind Doncic’s celebration, as they erupted all the same after such an insane shot.

Luka Doncic’s dagger proved to be the finishing blow, even if the Clippers had their fair share of chances to push the game to overtime in the end. After Reggie Bullock missed a free-throw to keep the Clippers to within three points, Robert Covington had a chance to tie the game with an easy putback off a perfectly orchestrated free-throw miss from Nicolas Batum, but he ended up fumbling the ball.

The Mavs’ win pushes them to 8-5 on the season, and Doncic, after two down shooting games, was back to his usual exploits on Tuesday night. There’s just something about the Clippers that brings out the best in the Slovenian international. Doncic will look to carry over this type of performance against the Houston Rockets tomorrow night on the second game of a back-to-back.