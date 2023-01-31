Luka Doncic has done it again. The Dallas Mavericks superstar willed his team to victory over the Detroit Pistons with a 53-point performance on just 24 field-goal attempts. The Mavs won 111-1o5 with only one other player scoring in double figures.

Doncic has made history left and right over the course of his career with his unreal production. His latest feat — four 50-point games before February — puts him in the company of three of the best scorers of the modern era, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

“According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Doncic became only the fourth player in the last 50 years to record four 50-point performances before February, joining Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and James Harden, the latter of whom accomplished the feat three times,” writes MacMahon.

It’s getting silly how amazing Doncic can be night after night. The Mavs floor general does everything for the team, averaging 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Although the team around him is in flux and doesn’t offer the proper amount of support, Doncic is threatening to lead the league in scoring while being a triple-double threat.

Luka Doncic’s superhuman abilities have helped the Mavs post one of the better offenses in the NBA but at a record of just 27-25, they leave a lot to be desired in terms of being competitive. They have to make moves at the trade deadline to get him more help if they want to make a deep playoff run again.