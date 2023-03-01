There is no denying that the combo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving is one of the most potent in the NBA. Having said that, the two are still in the process of adjusting to each other’s tendencies, which is also part of the reason why the Dallas Mavericks haven’t been winning consistently even after the acquisition of the talented point guard from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of February’s trade deadline.

Entering Tuesday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers at home, the Mavs have gone just 3-4 since the Kyrie Irving trade and just 1-3 in games where both he and Luka Doncic played. That hasn’t stopped former Mavs head coach and current Pacers bench boss Rick Carlisle from issuing what amounts to be a scary warning for the rest of the league.

“Nobody’s going to want to play these guys. Nobody,” Carlisle said about Dallas’ superstar tandem, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

On their own, either Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving can lead a team by themselves to victories, and it could just be a matter of time before the Mavs completely figure out how to maximize their advantage of having those two superior playmakers on the floor at the same time. They nearly won consecutive games for the first time with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving both playing last Sunday but fell short of that goal when they squandered a huge lead in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dallas can’t waste much time though. The Mavs are hovering just above the play-in tournament window in the Western Conference standings with a 32-30 record prior to the matchup against the Pacers.