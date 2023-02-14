Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving need more time to get used to playing with each other. That much is clear during the Dallas Mavericks’ final possession against the Minnesota Timberwolves that saw the two hesitate taking the potential game-tying shot.

With 14 seconds left on the clock and the Timberwolves ahead 124-121, the Mavs had a chance for one final shot to tie the game and send it to overtime. It would have been an incredible ending for Dallas considering that they trailed by as much as 26 points before they staged a comeback in the fourth.

Unfortunately, the Mavs struggled to take a shot in the closing seconds thanks in large part to the Timberwolves’ defense. It didn’t help that Irving and Doncic played hot potato and went back and forth with the ball, looking unsure who’s taking the final shot. In the end, they turned the ball over and lost their only shot to win.

After the game, the two expressed their regrets over what happened, with Doncic suggesting that they were really indecisive at that point.

“I was trying to get him a shot. He was trying to get me a shot. At the end, nobody got a shot,” Doncic shared, per Brad Townsend of Dallas Morning News.

As for Irving, he admitted he’s still trying to move on from their big mistake.

“Oh, man, I’m still emotionally trying to recover,” Irving told reporters as he put his hands on his head.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving certainly showed how lethal they can be. They combined for 69 points in the contest, with Irving taking over in the fourth and banking 26 of his 36 points in the period. Now, they just have to figure out how they’ll split the clutch duties. Both can get it done in crunch time after all.

While defense remains an issue for the team, they definitely will have to figure out how to proceed with their Doncic-Irving duo.