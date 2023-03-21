A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a tough loss at the hands of a Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies side on Monday night. They have another tough matchup coming up, with a showdown against the defending champs Golden State Warriors slated for Wednesday night. At this point, both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have been nursing respective injuries for the Mavs, so fans want to know if both superstars will be available against Stephen Curry and Co.

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving injury status vs. Warriors

For starters, Luka Doncic has been upgraded to questionable after missing Dallas’ last five games. The All-Star point guard is still dealing with a left thigh injury, but the fact that there’s now a chance he is able to suit up on Wednesday only means that he’s getting close. Even if Luka ends up sitting out against the Warriors, he should be back in the mix sooner rather than later.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kyrie Irving, on the other hand, has also been listed as questionable with a sore right foot. This injury has been bothering Kyrie over the past few games, but he has played through the pain of late. He’s been available for the Mavs’ last two contests, but he did seem to re-aggravate the injury on Monday against Memphis. He exited the arena in a walking boot, but it was noted that this was merely precautionary. Nevertheless, there is now a big chance Irving is sidelined against the Dubs.

In other injury news, Markieff Morris is also listed as questionable with a left knee injury, which means that the Mavs could be extremely shorthanded when they battle the Warriors on Wednesday night.