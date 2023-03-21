A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Monday night’s matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks went down the wire. In the end, it was the Grizzlies who emerged with a hard-fought 112-108 victory that saw the return of Ja Morant with the team amid his league-imposed suspension. Ja did not take the floor against the Mavs, but he was able to sit on the bench — the first time since he was involved in a gun scandal — to show his support for his teammates.

After the game, Morant was seen embracing Mavs superstar Kyrie Irving, who himself has had his fair share of controversies through the years. It seems that Irving had some words of advice for the young Grizzlies superstar:

Kyrie Irving and Ja Morant embrace after the Grizzlies beat the Mavs 🤝 pic.twitter.com/MVGMzNq0bB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 21, 2023

It is unclear exactly what Kyrie told Ja, but it’s probably the veteran providing some sage advice for Morant amid his current predicament. Just last year, Irving spent a few months away from the Brooklyn Nets due to his decision not to get the COVID vaccine. Earlier this season, Kyrie was embroiled in yet another saga after he promoted an anti-semitic film on Twitter. Needless to say, when it comes to living through controversies, Kyrie Irving knows what he’s talking about.

For his part, Ja Morant is now set to return following a nine-game absence from the Grizzlies. He has taken the necessary steps to make amends for his decision to brandish a gun during an IG Live stream. Let’s all just hope that he learns his lesson. It would be a shame if he throws away his career because of his wrong decisions.