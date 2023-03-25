A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

For the first time in two weeks, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were able to suit up for the Dallas Mavericks at the same time. It did not matter much, though, as the Mavs still suffered a shock defeat at the hands of a shorthanded Charlotte Hornets side on Friday, 117-109. This was an undeniably huge blow for Dallas and their chase for a Play-In spot in the West with just eight games remaining in the regular season.

The Mavs are back in action on Sunday, and incidentally, they get to do it all over again against the Hornets in Charlotte. The good news for Dallas fans is that Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving should be good to go as the Mavs look to secure a much-needed road win against a Hornets side that pretty much has nothing else to play for.

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving injury status vs. Hornets

The Mavs have already submitted their injury report for Sunday’s clash, and both Luka and Kyrie are nowhere to be found on the list. This only means that both stars should be in the starting lineup against Charlotte.

Doncic is now expected to play in just his third game back following a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Luka missed five games for the Mavs earlier this month due to a lingering thigh injury, but it now seems that he’s gotten over the knock.

Kyrie, on the other hand, has been in and out of the Mavs lineup of late as he continues to deal with a sore right foot. Irving is still nursing the same injury, but he already said that he intends to play through it the rest of the way.

The Mavs are currently 36-38 and are tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 10th and final Play-In spot in the West. It goes without saying that Sunday’s clash is going to be a must-win for Dallas amid their three-game losing skid.