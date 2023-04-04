Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are both dealing with injuries, but it doesn’t look like the Dallas Mavericks stars are planning to sit out their remaining three games contrary to recent reports.

With the Mavs struggling and outside of the Play-In picture looking in, it was reported that the team was seriously considering shutting down the Doncic-Irving duo with three games left on the season. Luka has since denied those talks, saying that “when there’s still a chance [to reach the postseason], I’m going to play.”

Now, it appears the two are slated to join the team as well when they host the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. Doncic is still managing his recent thigh injury that cost him five straight games, while Irving is nursing the ankle injury that forced him out for four games earlier in March. Fortunately, they are listed as probable for the Kings showdown.

The Mavs couldn’t really afford to sit both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving if they want to make at least the Play-In. Not to mention that they’ll be facing a Kings squad that is on fire recently after breaking their 16-year playoff drought. Sacramento has every motivation to win as well since climbing to the second seed in the Western Conference isn’t out of reach for them–at least not yet.

Here’s to hoping that Doncic and Irving don’t suffer any setback when it comes to their respective injury recoveries, though. After all, they are doomed if one of them ends up being sidelined at this crucial point.