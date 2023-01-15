Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic may be a big LeBron James fan, but when asked where he ranks the Los Angeles Lakers star among the greats in NBA history, he was mum.

Not that Doncic doesn’t know what to say, though. But instead, the Mavs guard just refused to answer it because he’s not into ranking players. For him, he simply enjoys and appreciates the greatness of every player, including James.

“I’m not doing the rankings stuff, man. I just enjoy great basketball players. That’s it. He’s an amazing player, an exceptional player, but I’m not doing the rankings stuff,” Doncic said after helping the Mavs take down LeBron and the Lakers on Thursday, per Grant Afseth of Dallas Basketball.

To be fair to Doncic, it’s truly hard to rank players considering the differences in generation. There have been several incredible players per era, and so it will be a massive disservice if one compares what they have done to others of a different time.

If there is one thing certain, however, it’s the fact that both Luka Doncic and LeBron James have massive respect for each other. In fact James had nothing but good words to say for the Slovenian youngster after he carried the Mavs to the double-overtime victory on Thursday, noting that, “Big-time players make big-time shots. It’s that simple.”

James had similar sentiments in the past, especially after the Mavs and Lakers faced during Christmas. He gushed about Doncic’s basketball IQ and showered the youngster with a ton of praises for his elite skills.

The Mavs and Lakers have two more games scheduled this year, which means we get to see more incredible Luka vs. LeBron showdowns. Just don’t expect Doncic to change his mind about ranking James and the other greats.