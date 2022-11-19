Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic put forth another masterful performance on Friday night in a marquee matchup against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Luka led the charge for the Mavs as they blew out the Nuggets at the American Airlines Center,

As always, Doncic stuffed the stat sheet in the win. He finished the game with 33 points on 11-of-22 shooting, to go along with 12 rebounds, 11 assists, a steal, and just two turnovers in 35 minutes of action. This was the Mavs star’s 50th triple-double in his career, making him just the 10th player in NBA history to achieve this tremendous feat (h/t NBA on Twitter):

As you can see, there are more than a few all-time greats on the list, which also includes the Mavs’ opponent on the evening in Nikola Jokic. This just speaks volumes of how outstanding Luka Doncic is at this point in his career, which amazingly, is just his fifth season in the NBA. I can only imagine how many more records this man will break as the years go by.

Perhaps he can give Russell Westbrook’s all-time triple-double record a run for its money? After all, he’s stacking up triple-doubles at an astounding rate:

More importantly, however, the Mavs have now logged two wins in their last three games. Despite Luka Doncic’s heroics, Dallas hasn’t exactly been the most impressive team in the NBA to start the season, and they’re now looking to climb the rankings out West. Luka and Co. get Saturday off, but they return to action on Sunday in a rematch against the Nuggets.