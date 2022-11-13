Published November 13, 2022

Luka Doncic deserves to get some major rest after pulling out all the stops against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. The Dallas Mavericks star poured in 42 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds in what turned into a solid win over an early-season West powerhouse.

It was a welcome sight for Mavs fans after Doncic had posted back-to-back stinkers – at least for his standards. In his last two contests, Luka had put up just 23 points per game on a brutal 17 of 50 shooting clip from the field and an even worse 7 of 16 from the free throw line. More importantly, both games ended in losses to teams that many don’t expect to make any playoff noise this season.

But it’s hard to pin too much blame on Luka Doncic for the way he’s carried the team to start off the season. He scored 30 or more in the Mavs’ first nine games, entering territory only Wilt Chamberlain had ever done to begin a campaign. The Herculean effort had understandably taken its toll on the Slovenian star as the two bad games came on a back-to-back.

Getting himself back to full health with a full rest day allowed him to thrive.

Doncic admitted he was tired after the Orlando and particularly the Washington loss, but just 48 hours later he looked and played refreshed. Saturday’s triple-double was the 49th of his career.

“I felt way better,” he said. “I wasn’t even tired at all. I think I had a great recovery day, did a lot of things to help my body recover, just to get ready for the game. All kinds of stuff: Cold tub, warmer tub, whatever. I’ve got to do more of them.”

Few players are more terrifying than a fully-rested Luka Doncic. As much as the Mavs need him out there night after night, giving him a day off once in a while probably wouldn’t hurt.