Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic made NBA history on opening night on Wednesday. Luka Doncic became the first player ever in Mavs franchise history to record a triple-double in the season opener, per StatMuse. He had 33 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists in the Mavs' 126-119 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Doncic also became just the third player in NBA history to rack up a triple-double with at least 30 points in the season's first game. He followed in the footsteps of two Milwaukee Bucks legends: Oscar Robertson and Giannis Antetokounmpo, per NBA History. That is some elite company, for sure.

Luka Doncic made history against the Spurs

Luka Doncic wasn't even sure if he will suit up in the game against the Spurs due to a left calf sprain. Fortunately, Mavs team physicians gave him the go-signal to play one hour before tip-off. Doncic never showed signs of the injury as he recorded his first triple-double of the 2023-24 NBA season.

The Spurs led for majority of the game behind the exploits of Devin Vassell (23 points), Keldon Johnson (17 points), and Tre Jones (16 points). However, the Mavs took the lead for the first time when Dereck Lively made a layup in the third quarter.

The Spurs held a precarious one-point lead 119-118 after Devin Vassell made both of his free-throw attempts. However, the Mavs scored the next seven points to put the game out of reach. Luka Doncic scored on one of his patented step-back three-pointers to cap off the scoring.

Luka Doncic's Herculean effort spoiled the NBA debut of the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama. Although the latter scored 15 points, he was saddled with foul trouble for the most part.

The Mavs won just 38 games last season and missed the playoffs for the first time in four years. Luka Doncic is off to a rip-roaring start and that bodes well for the Mavs' playoff aspirations in 2023-24.